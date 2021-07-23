Cancel
Nashville, TN

Luke Combs Helped His Parents Retire Early: 'My Superheroes Are My Parents'

By Courtney Fox
Wide Open Country
 9 days ago
It was only a few years ago that Luke Combs went from a country artist playing dive bars and college towns to one of the most beloved new stars in country music. He's had countless hits in Nashville thanks to his incredible voice and serious skills as a songwriter and has reached the point where he's making his rounds at music festivals and tours around the country. But despite his success over the past couple of years and even his recent marriage last year to Nicole Hocking, he never forgot where he came from or took his family for granted. In fact, the CMA and ACM Award winner even made it possible for his parents, Rhonda and Chester, to retire early.

Wide Open Country celebrates our country roots, from country music in all forms, mainstream radio hits and twangy tunes, to country lifestyle, cowboy hat etiquette and all. To us, it's more than just music, it’s a country life.

