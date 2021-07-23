Cancel
5 to Watch: Medals Begin, 3×3 Basketball Makes Olympic Debut, Locals on Full Display

Cover picture for the articleThe Tokyo Games are now fully underway and there's no shortage of local athletes to root for in Saturday's events in Japan. Two Midwest athletes will compete for some of the first Olympic medals to be handed out in Tokyo, U.S. women's soccer, including several Chicago stars, will look for their first victory after a surprising defeat early on, and all eyes will be on the Chicago Sky's Stefanie Dolson as she competes in a new Olympic event.

