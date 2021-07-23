Routine Patrol Leads to Drug Arrests
Officers were conducting routine patrol near the 1000 block of W. Nezpique Street on the early morning hours of July 22, 2021. Officers observed a vehicle parked in a private driveway with it's park lights on. Due to the recent spike in catalytic converter thefts, officers approached the residence to further investigate, when John Ramos, 24 was observed walking to a separate vehicle on the property, opening the passenger side door and placing an unknown item inside of it.www.kadn.com
