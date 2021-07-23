New Restaurant Review: Josefina
West suburban foodies cried Croque Monsieur tears when they learned Gavin Kaysen was shutting down Bellecour in Wayzata. But when one celebrity chef’s door closes in Wayzata, another opens. Talented and prolific chef Daniel Del Prado is bringing pizzas, handmade pastas, and gloriously roasted vegetables to the tony shores of Lake Minnetonka. Want a fancy date night? You can’t miss by ordering grilled prawns with notes of citrus and fennel, topped with burrata.www.minnesotamonthly.com
