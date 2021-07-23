GM’s Super Cruise Won’t Do Automatic Lane Changes While Towing. Here’s Why
The 2022 GMC Sierra can pull a trailer hands-free, and it can overtake slow-moving traffic hands-free, but not both at once. GM's driving assist Super Cruise is a total luxury on long drives, allowing hands-free travel along 200,000 miles of American highway. It's about to get even better in the 2022 GMC Sierra, where drivers will be able to conduct lane changes, or tow a trailer down the Interstate, all without lifting a finger. Literally.www.thedrive.com
