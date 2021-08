Is the Delta variant of the coronavirus here in El Paso? Monday afternoon El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser said as of today, "We have no delta variant cases in El Paso. We cannot emphasize the importance of being vaccinated enough.” El Paso does have a very good response to getting the COVID-19 vaccine. Almost 70 percent of people between the ages of 12 and up have been fully vaccinated. That is better than the national average right now, but that doesn't mean that we are in the clear.