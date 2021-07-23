Ingram-Thurston: The legacy women behind Soroptimist International of Los Banos

June Erreca had the answer for why she gave so much of her time to our community and to her beloved Soroptimist: ”For the love of it.”. The Soroptimist Organization will be celebrating their 100th anniversary, and our chapter is celebrating its 60th next year. When Erreca was installed years ago to a charter of the worldwide organization for her fourth time, she laughed and dove right into her favorite group, becoming president four times. You could say it was her passion.