Los Banos, CA

Ingram-Thurston: The legacy women behind Soroptimist International of Los Banos

By Diana Ingram-Thurston
Los Baños Enterprise
 10 days ago

June Erreca had the answer for why she gave so much of her time to our community and to her beloved Soroptimist: ”For the love of it.”. The Soroptimist Organization will be celebrating their 100th anniversary, and our chapter is celebrating its 60th next year. When Erreca was installed years ago to a charter of the worldwide organization for her fourth time, she laughed and dove right into her favorite group, becoming president four times. You could say it was her passion.

