Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Daily Media: Vogue Italia EIC Steps Down, New Hires At The Cut and InStyle, Plus! Bustle Digital Group’s New Acquisition

By Freya Drohan
fashionweekdaily.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere are the top hires, departures, promotions, and new representations of the week. 1. Andrea González-Ramírez is now senior writer at The Cut. 2. Julie Kosin is now senior TV editor at Vulture. Nic Juarez is now TV recaps editor, and Genevieve Koski is now senior TV editor. 3. Vincenzo...

fashionweekdaily.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Instyle#Eic#Vogue Italia Eic#Bustle Digital Group#The Cut 2#Vulture#Instyle#Roolee#De Beers Forevermark#C Line Assimon#De Beers Jewellers#Vp#Publicis Health Media#Fairchild Media Group#Pangaia#Burberry#Nina Shoes#Washington Shoe Company#Creative Media Marketing#Purple
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Marketing
News Break
Instagram
Related
BusinessRadio Business Report

It’s A New Director of Digital Signage Sales For PPDS

PPDS, the exclusive global rights to Philips Professional Displays, is welcoming Bruce Wyrwitzke as its new Director of Digital Signage Sales. Accelerating PPDS’ growth strategy and ambitions in North America, Wyrwitzke is the latest high-profile appointment to join the company this year, following the additions of Beth Donow (Manager, Supply Chain), Scott Adams (Director, Hospitality) and Osvaldo Velarde (Product Manager)
Businessmediapost.com

Emanuele Farneti Exits As Editor Of 'Vogue Italia'

Vogue Italia's editor in chief, Emanuele Farneti, has resigned after four years, per WWD. “Vogue is entering a new chapter: It is going global,” Farneti wrote on Instagram. “And because the beginning of any new chapter must coincide with the end of the last, I have decided to step down as EIC of Vogue Italia when our September issue is complete.”
BusinessRadio Business Report

Cox Media Group’s Digital Dollar Solution: An Amazon Pact

If you can’t beat ’em, join ’em. As many radio industry executives struggle with ways to combat local digital’s nonstop suction of dollars from AM and FM radio stations, Cox Media Group has opted to link up with Amazon Advertising as part of a Local Solutions plan to bring advertisers a 360-degree consumer touchpoint option.
BusinessNewsTimes

Bustle Digital Buys Scary Mommy's Parent Company for $150 Million in Stock

Digital-media company Bustle Digital Group continued its roll-up play: It has acquired Some Spider Studios, the holding company of parenting content brands Scary Mommy, Fatherly and The Dad. The all-stock deal is worth around $150 million, Variety confirmed. Some Spider Studios is BDG’s ninth acquisition to date. The Some Spider...
Businessseattlepi.com

Sky Italia Appoints Vodafone's Andrea Duilio as New CEO - Global Bulletin

Sky Italia has confirmed the rumored appointment of Andrea Duilio as the company’s new CEO, set to take office Sept. 6 of this year reporting directly to Stephen van Rooyen, Sky CEO for the U.K. and Europe. Last week, Reuters reported that Duilio had emerged as the top candidate in the company’s search to replace Maximo Ibarra, who stepped down from his role as CEO at Sky Italia in April.
Technologygeekwire.com

The New Competitive Edge: The Customer Acquisition Journey Through Digital Marketplaces

The customer acquisition is moved to digital. Are you ready? The new B2B buyer has come to expect the same easy, fast, and flexible buying experience they receive as a consumer. They want to work with brands that understand their needs, communicate how they want, and provide a connected customer experience from the first interaction through the entire relationship with that brand.
New York City, NYfashionista.com

WRAY Is Hiring A Content Creation & Social Media Lead In New York, NY

WRAY looking for someone to fill our brand new position for Content Creation and Social Media Lead! The person in this position will support the company through social media management, content creation, handling press requests and much more, with a strong emphasis on increasing our brand awareness and presence on all social media platforms, especially Instagram and TikTok.
Celebritiesfashionweekdaily.com

Daily News: Dolly Parton Says She’ll Never Retire, Marc Jacobs Takes Over The Surf Lodge, Kim Kardashian West Will Join Paris Hilton On Cooking Show, And More!

Is there anything this woman can’t do?! Even at 75, the inimitable Dolly Parton isn’t one to rest, which makes her latest venture into the beauty-lifestyle realm purely apropos. The Southern belle’s debut fragrance launches today, and will be sold exclusively on HSN. In an interview with Byrdie’s Lindsey Metrus, Parton shared that the scent has been in the works for two years, and was born out of a passion project: mixing and quantifying bath oils and powders at home. It wasn’t until the questions on “who” she was wearing became too overwhelming that she had to seal it up and put it on the market. In addition to spilling the deets on her latest project, the beloved blonde told Metrus how she stays humble, her tendency to self-deprecate and constantly compete with herself, and her less-natural—but undeniably authentic—thoughts on what natural beauty is all about. Read her hilarious quotes, and why she’ll never retired, here.
Workoutsfashionweekdaily.com

Editor’s Pick: A Wear-It-Anywhere Workout Set From ENVT

What: This ain’t your average workout set. Leave it to female-founded luxury athleisure brand ENVT to truly re-invent the wheel when it comes to the sports bra-and-leggings combo with this unbelievably chic and cool girl-approved set, inspired by fashion figures of the ’90s. Who: ENVT takes the notion of activewear...
Cell PhonesPosted by
WWD

Shopping for Digital Fashion? There’s a New App for That

L.A.-based digital fashion start-up DressX has launched an app to make it easier for customers to try and buy 3D digital clothing from its designer marketplace. The multibrand retailer has also revealed an additional round of funding, led by the Artemis Fund, securing $2 million to invest in technology, marketing and partnerships. This is the company’s fourth raise.
San Antonio, TXthepmgrp.com

The PM Group Makes the Cut With New Client Fantastic Sams

Recently, a local Fantastic Sams franchise owner reached out to Fran Yanity and April Powell after having worked with them in the past, seeking guidance to expand their regional advertising dollars. We knew this partnership would be FANTASTIC with our agency expertise in multi-unit franchise marketing, so we hopped on a call to meet the team and now have our newest client. With the goal of increasing brand awareness, increasing foot traffic into their salons, and recruiting more stylists, we knew we could create a multi-faceted campaign to spread the word about how they are your ultimate affordable salon experience.

Comments / 0

Community Policy