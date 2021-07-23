Cancel
Let the Games Begin: Naomi Osaka Lights the Olympic Cauldron

By Staff, Wires
NECN
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTennis superstar Naomi Osaka lit the cauldron at the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Games, ending the flame’s long journey from Greece to these delayed Olympics. The four-time Grand Slam winner, who will represent Japan at the Tokyo Olympics, carried the torch up the stairs to the cauldron that sat atop a peak inspired by Mount Fuji. It’s design includes a sphere that opens like a flower, “to embody vitality and hope,” organizers said. The elements of the torch also reinforces the theme of the relay, "Hope Lights Our Way."

