AMES, Iowa – Iowa State senior center Colin Newell has been named to the Rimington Trophy watch list, given annually to the nation’s best center. Newell, a native of Ames, Iowa, started all 12 games and was a First Team All-Big 12 recipient in 2020. Newell, who has been named to several preseason All-America teams, will enter his senior season with 26 career starts.