Corporate America—especially legacy venture capital (VC) and private equity (PE) firms—is losing millions of dollars in potential investment by not looking at small- and medium-sized business. The main reason for this slight – these SMBs do not aspire to be billion-dollar companies. Paul Ford, founder and president of DS9 Capital, a founder-friendly portfolio management holding company, explains how these large-scale investment firms are losing a golden investment opportunity that will not only generate income but, just as importantly, create goodwill. Corporate America has also shown a tendency to bypass smaller cap companies not based in large metropolitan areas.