Florida State

Florida Gov. Signs House Bill 3 and Announces $270M in Investments to Improve Student Literacy

By Christopher Simmons
floridanewswire.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFORT PIERCE, Fla. /Florida Newswire/ — On Thursday (July 22), Governor Ron DeSantis celebrated the signing of House Bill 3 and announced that Florida is investing $270 million in literacy initiatives throughout the state. On June 29, Governor DeSantis signed HB 3, creating the “New Worlds Reading Initiative,” Florida’s first statewide book distribution program. Through this new program, children in kindergarten through fifth grade who are reading below grade level are eligible to receive free, high-quality books delivered directly to their home. In addition to the New Worlds Reading Initiative, which represents a $200 million investment, Florida is also utilizing an additional $71 million to fund and support other important literacy initiatives. Together, these initiatives total a more than $270 million investment.

