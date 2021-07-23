Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Environmental Sustainability in Consumer

By Andy Morton
just-drinks.com
 10 days ago

Environmental sustainability performance is one of the three pillars of ESG, measuring the enrage a company consumes, the waste it generates, the natural resources it uses, and the consequences for ecosystems and habitats Momentum is on the side of the sustainability movement. Citizens, governments, regulators, and the media are turning the spotlight on corporations and demanding action. Companies in every sector, including consumer, will need to make concerted efforts to improve their performance across all three ESG measures.

www.just-drinks.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Natural Resources#Esg#Momentum#European#German#The German Wine Institute
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Environment
News Break
Jobs
Related
Environmentnatureworldnews.com

Tap vs Bottled: Study Shows Environmental Impact of Water Consumption

Globally, bottled water use has risen dramatically in recent years. According to prior studies, subjective variables such as risk perception, taste, odor, lack of faith in public tap water quality, and bottled water company marketing can all contribute to this tendency. The goal of this new study, which was published...
Societydailycompass.org

Sustainability

“We can’t turn back the clock to save lives, but maybe we can change our addiction to productivity that enables our leaders to fail us so tragically. Maybe we can change our habits of corporate consumption or unending growth of markets that leave small towns ruined. Maybe sustainability of markets—and our hearts and minds—is more important than the wealth of ten people on this globe.” -Rev. Jude Geiger.
Economyaithority.com

Kantar Identifies What Sustainability Means To Asian Consumers And How Brands Should Respond

Kantar, the world’s leading data-driven analytics and brand consulting company releases preliminary findings from a new study exploring what sustainability means to Asian consumers. Kantar’s Asia Sustainability Foundational Study interviewed almost 10,000 consumers across nine countries in the region to understand their concerns and priorities. Key findings from the report...
Menlo Park, CAmenlopark.org

Environmental Quality Commission Meeting

The Environmental Quality Commission is charged primarily with advising the City Council on matters involving environmental protection, improvement and sustainability. Making determinations on appeals of heritage tree removal permits. Administering annual Environmental Quality Awards program. Organizing annual Arbor Day Event; typically a tree planting event. Advising on programs and policies...
Advocacyantioch.edu

A Sustainable Approach to Business/ A Business Approach to Sustainability

What is the industry sector that has the greatest opportunity to communicate and demonstrate the importance of economic, environmental, and social sustainability? According to Peter Cooke, the answer is: the grocery store. “In my opinion, the food retail sector where the biggest opportunities exist to influence the planet to be...
Environmentretailtechinnovationhub.com

Dubious sustainability practices deter clued up consumers

One in three consumers believe brands are not completely transparent when using terms such as ‘eco-friendly’, ‘sustainable’ or ‘green’ in their marketing and packaging. A quarter think brands just use such terms to sell products. That’s according to research from Bazaarvoice, involving 1,100 UK respondents. The overwhelming consensus is that...
Jobsasce-pgh.org

Environmental Scientist/Engineer with Hedin Environmental

To apply and for more information visit http://hedinenv.com/hiring.html. Bachelor of Science degree in earth sciences, engineering, environmental science, or related field. At least 3 years of experience in environmental consulting. Description:. Hedin Environmental is seeking a mid-level Environmental Scientist/Engineer to assist in the design of passive mine drainage treatment systems....
Shamokin, PAnewsitem.com

City environmental resiliency plan in development

SHAMOKIN — An environmental resiliency plan in development is expected to identify greenhouse gas emissions from community-wide activities and suggest ways to reduce pollutants and waste. The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) in August launched the second year of its Local Climate Action Program with 21 participants representing 139...
Economyetfstrategy.com

Rize launches environmental impact ETF

Specialist thematic issuer Rize ETF has unveiled a new ETF providing exposure to companies developing innovative solutions to the world’s environmental challenges. The Rize Environmental Impact 100 UCITS ETF has been listed on London Stock Exchange in US dollars (LIFE LN) and pound sterling (LVNG LN) and on Xetra in euros (WRLD GY).
Drinksmeatpoultry.com

Kerry: Sustainability becomes more important to consumers

BELOIT, WIS. — Consumers are demanding increased sustainability credentials from their food and beverages, according to a new report from Kerry. The company surveyed more than 14,000 consumers across 18 countries and found 49% of global consumers consider sustainability attributes when purchasing food and beverages. Sustainability attributes were most important for dairy, meat and their plant-based counterparts and were less important for alcoholic beverages, snacks and non-alcoholic beverages.
EnvironmentWorld Economic Forum

These researchers 3D-print bridges with dramatically less waste and CO2

ETH Zurich architects and engineers from the Block Research Group built a 12-by-16-meter arched footbridge entirely without reinforcement. These steel reinforcements and the cement for the concrete typically generate large amounts of CO2 and have been cut from the process. Due to the structural design, these bridges can also be...
Environmentaithority.com

Vantage Data Centers to Reach Net Zero Carbon Emissions by 2030

Company joins major global businesses in setting aggressive climate agenda. Vantage Data Centers, a leading global provider of hyperscale data center campuses, announced that the company will achieve net zero carbon emissions globally by 2030. This marks a significant step for the company in its long-time efforts to continually increase efficiencies and reduce environmental impacts at its hyperscale data center campuses worldwide.
Environmenttimebusinessnews.com

Top Three Sustainability Actions You Can Use to Make the Planet a Better Place for All

For centuries, the globe has experienced serious cases of degradation, such as loss of biodiversity, global warming, and pollution of water systems, which appears to intensify with time despite the efforts to address them. As countries rush to achieve the “industrialized tag” that is associated with bigger economic growth, the damage caused to society and the environment is so much that it can take centuries or more to address. Now, we have the opportunity to address these challenges and make the globe a better place for all through sustainability reporting. Keep reading to see three main actions that you can take to address the issues.
Grand Traverse County, MItraverseticker.com

The Environmental Effects of Shoreline Hardening

Leland Township Library will host Heather Smith of The Watershed Center Grand Traverse Bay for a program about some of the environmental effects of shoreline hardening or “armoring” on the Great Lakes Shoreline ecosystem. This program will be held outdoors behind the library.
Energy Industryapi.org

New Edition of Global Pipeline Standard Enhances Safety and Strengthens the Environmental Sustainability of Pipelines

WASHINGTON, July 27, 2021 – The American Petroleum Institute (API) today published Standard (Std) 1104, 22nd Edition, Welding of Pipelines and Related Facilities, updating an important global standard that supports industry-wide actions to strengthen environmental sustainability efforts while meeting growing energy demand. “Standard 1104 is API's most widely utilized global...
EnvironmentYubaNet

Environmental Impact of Bottled Water Up to 3,500 Times Higher than Tap Water

What is the best option for individual water consumption if we take into account both health and environmental impacts? The answer to that question, according to a new study led by the Barcelona Institute for Global Health ( ISGlobal), a centre supported by the “la Caixa” Foundation, is that, at least in the city of Barcelona, tap water is the option that offers more overall benefits.
Environmentgoodmenproject.com

Grassroots Environmental Stewardship

WWF’s mission is “To stop the degradation of the Earth’s natural environment and to build a future in which humans live in harmony with nature…” In their Living Planet Report published in 2020 it is reported that global mammal, fish, bird and amphibian populations have declined by 68% in less than 50 years. Genetic degradation isn’t covered in the report.
Environmentaithority.com

Schneider Electric and the Global Footprint Network Partner on “100 Days of Possibility” Initiative to Promote Solutions to Fight Climate Change

Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, and Global Footprint Network (GFN), a research organization that tracks how the world manages natural resources, launched the “100 Days of Possibility” initiative. The initiative seeks to promote solutions that help address climate change and biodiversity loss.

Comments / 0

Community Policy