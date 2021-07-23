Environmental Sustainability in Consumer

For centuries, the globe has experienced serious cases of degradation, such as loss of biodiversity, global warming, and pollution of water systems, which appears to intensify with time despite the efforts to address them. As countries rush to achieve the “industrialized tag” that is associated with bigger economic growth, the damage caused to society and the environment is so much that it can take centuries or more to address. Now, we have the opportunity to address these challenges and make the globe a better place for all through sustainability reporting. Keep reading to see three main actions that you can take to address the issues.