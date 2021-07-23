Tottenham eyeing triple swoop for Cristian Romero, Pierluigi Gollini and Bryan Gil

Tottenham are stepping up their attempts to land Atalanta centre-back Cristian Romero after tying Heung Min-Son to a new deal until 2025. Romero, 23, is Spurs’ primary target to strengthen the heart of Nuno Espirito Santo’s defence for the start of the season in three weeks. They are negotiating a deal with his Italian club, who have loaned him from Juventus with an obligation to buy at the end of the campaign.