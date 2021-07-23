You’re Likely Using Way Too Much Toothpaste Than You Should

How much toothpaste do you put onto your toothbrush? Chances are, you're using way too much. They say that you learn something new every day, and today is no different. Let's talk about something that we all do at least once a day...brushing your teeth. When you wake up in the morning to get ready and you bust out the trusty toothbrush, how much toothpaste are you putting on there? Personally, I run a line of toothpaste from end to end and brush away. That's how I've always done it and that's how the majority of people I have seen brush their teeth as well. However, after 30 years of brushing my teeth, I've learned that's not how you're supposed to do it...and apparently, I'm not the only one.