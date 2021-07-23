Cancel
Drug-resistant superbug fungus spread in Texas and Washington D.C., CDC says

By CBS News
KTSA
 10 days ago

Outbreaks of a drug-resistant “superbug” fungus spread among patients in hospitals and long-term care facilities in Texas and Washington, D.C., the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Thursday. The fungus, Candida auris, preys on people with weakened immune systems. The CDC said evidence suggests these cases involved person-to-person transmission, which would be a first for the U.S.

