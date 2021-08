2020-21 Team: Winnipeg ICE (#7) NHL Central Scouting: 11th (amongst NA skaters) Once projected in the top ten – even top five – Carson Lambos may have fallen slightly in some rankings, but shouldn’t be overlooked when talking about the defensive prospects in the 2021 NHL Draft. He has the size and the skill to be a fringe top-pairing blueliner, while a second-pairing spot should be a guarantee for the 18-year-old. And while he’s fallen into the latter part of the first round, Lambos will have a quick impact on whichever team does draft him.