Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Here Are the Most-Streamed Rappers of 2021 So Far

By Aleia Woods
Posted by 
96.7 KISS FM
96.7 KISS FM
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Streaming is the way of music in the 21st century, particularly in recent years, and a number of rappers have made the list for the most streamed artists of 2021, so far. On Thursday (July 22), Hits Daily Double released their mid-year roundup of the top 50 streamed artists. At the top of the list is Drake with 3,642,943,000 streams this year. While the site doesn't specify the particular tracks or albums that attributed to these numbers, earlier this year, Drizzy dropped a three-song pack called Scary Hours 2. His joint "Wants and Needs" featuring Lil Baby has 202,007,861 streams on Spotify while "What's Next" has been listened to 165,464,417 times on the platform.

bozemanskissfm.com

Comments / 0

96.7 KISS FM

96.7 KISS FM

Bozeman, MT
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
570K+
Views
ABOUT

96.7 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bozeman, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eminem
Person
Polo G
Person
Rod Wave
Person
Post Malone
Person
Drizzy
Person
Moneybagg Yo
Person
Lil Baby
Person
Marshmello
Person
Lil Durk
Person
Juice Wrld
Person
J Cole
Person
Pop Smoke
Person
Drake
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rapper#Hits Daily Double#The Kid Laroi#Youngboy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Music
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Spotify
Related
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

6ix9ine Laughs At Lil Durk & India Royale: "YALL Thought This Man Was Gangsta"

The news regarding the recent alleged shootout at Lil Durk's home has captivated Hip Hop. There were rumors this week that an altercation occurred at the Chicago rapper's Georgia estate, and on Thursday (July 15), details of the reported attempted home invasion circulated. We previously reported on the news that on Sunday (July 11) just after 5:00 a.m., several individuals broke into Durk and India's home resulting in an alleged shootout between the couple and the suspects.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Lil Baby Claims "100Ms" In His Latest IG Post

Lil Baby is worth one hundred million dollars. According to the rapper's latest post on Instagram, he's locked in his first $100 million, revealing his updated net worth in his caption. Wearing an all-Dior outfit in front of a gorgeous Mykonos landscape, Lil Baby told his fans that he reached...
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Lil Durk Shares Cryptic Message Days After Alleged Shootout

Chicago rapper Lil Durk seemingly plans to move in silence from now on, suggesting as much with a cryptic message on Instagram. Last weekend, the rapper was reportedly involved in a shoot-out at his home in Atlanta with his girlfriend India Royale. It was reported that both of them fired rounds from their firearms, and thankfully, neither one of them was injured. It's unclear what happened to spark the shootout but some reports claim that they were victims of a home invasion.
Chicago, ILHipHopDX.com

DaBaby Dropped From Lollapalooza Lineup Over Homophobic Comments

Chicago, IL – The fallout from DaBaby’s homophobic remarks made at Rolling Loud Miami continues. On Sunday (August 1), Lollapalooza organizers announced via Twitter the KIRK rapper would not be performing at the massive festival. “Lollapalooza was founded on diversity, inclusivity, respect, and love,” the statement began. “With that in...
CelebritiesPosted by
B93

Here Are the Highest Paid Rappers of 2020

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic curtailing chances for any artists to tour in 2020, several big-name rappers still made money through streaming and other means last year. According to Billboard's report, published on Monday (July 19), rappers Post Malone, Drake, YoungBoy Never Broke Again and Lil Baby are among the publication's Top Paid Musicians of 2020.
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

19 New Rap and R&B Songs Out This Week

MAXO KREAM - "LOCAL JOKER" Maxo Kream has a followup album to 2019's Brandon Banks on the way, and while most details on that are TBA, he just released the new song "Local Joker." It finds his storytelling style in fine form over some laid-back production. -- BOLDY JAMES &...
Hip HopHipHopDX.com

Meek Mill Says Lil Baby & Lil Durk Gave Him Writer’s Block

Some believe Hip Hop is a young person’s game with all the energy the newcomers bring to help them stand out from their older peers. Hip Hop fans see it all the time when a fresh, young artist comes in and changes the game. On the latest episode of HBO’s...
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

7 Best Rap Albums of July 2021

So much rap music comes out all the time, and especially with frequent surprise releases, it can be hard to keep track of it all. So, as a way to help keep up with all of it, here’s a roundup of the 11 rap albums from July 2021 that stood out to us most. We also probably still missed or haven't spent enough time with some great July rap albums that aren't on this list. What were some of your favorites of last month? Let us know in the comments, and read on for the list (unranked, in no particular order).
Musicbreakingandentering.net

Self-Made Artist Eurokid Makes Trippy, Futuristic Music That You Can Bop To

Eurokid‘s music is futuristic and out of this world. His sound is influenced by the likes of Rich the kid, Playboi Carti, Young Thug and Juice WRLD. His songs have a geeky vibe to them. His latest release, “Mountain Peak“, is particularly trippy. It’s fun to listen to; you can bop your head to it and just vibe.
Music2dopeboyz.com

Weekly Dope: Isaiah Rashad, Dave East + Harry Fraud, Tink & More

With another seven days in the books, we’re catching you up on the best new music with the 255th installment of our Weekly Dope playlist. On the artwork this week, I ran with a mix of Isaiah Rashad for his triumphant return with The House is Burning, Dave East and Harry Fraud for their HOFFA album, and Young Dolph for his Paper Route illuminati compilation.
EntertainmentHOT 97

Summer Jam Surprises We’d Love To See!

Anything can happen at Summer Jam. You never know who’s going to show up or what surprises are around the corner. From Michael Jackson performing alongside Jay-Z to Lauryn Hill coming out with Nas, there are monumental Summer Jam moments that fans will never forget. This year’s Summer Jam is...
Mississippi StateStereogum

Celebrities Love This Mississippi 14-Year-Old’s Post-Everything Pop

Prentice Furr is 14 years old. He lives in Jackson, Mississippi. He sings at an extremely high, pre-pubescent pitch. He looks like the sidekick of the protagonist in a coming-of-age production like Superbad or Stranger Things. Yet by streamlining several current trends in mainstream music into two-minute bursts, he has worked his way to the brink of stardom. I would say “what a time to be alive,” but that phrase peaked in cultural relevance back in 2015, when this kid was eight.
Musicrespect-mag.com

RESPECT. Interview: BIG 30 Talks Upcoming Project, Working With Moneybagg Yo, Gucci Mane + More

21-year old Memphis artist, BIG30 –unloads casual threats and bleak aphorisms with a concussive force that’s beginning to reverberate through the industry. He delivered a crazy verse on Pooh Shiesty’s 2021 single “Neighbors” giving him his first RIAA Gold certification without even releasing his own project. For the man born Rodney Lamont Wright, Jr., the idea of a rap career was fairly new, even if music was always a part of his upbringing. Raised in a rough part of Memphis, he recalls the sounds of Willy Hutchinson, David Ruffin, Betty Wright, and other bluesy musicians echoing around the walls of his household. For her part, his mom would also play songs from crunk icons Lil Scrappy and Lil Jon, and soon, 30 listened to artists like Lil Wayne, Chief Keef, Gucci Mane, and Yo Gotti.

Comments / 0

Community Policy