Zack Snyder Signs First-Look Deal With Netflix

Zack Snyder managed to sign for Netflix with a two-year contract, within which he will develop the sequel to The Army of the Dead. The Army of the Dead It was for many the resurgence of the zombie cinema from World War Z. For others, on the other hand, it was more of the same. Despite divided criticism, the feature film managed to exceed the expectations that Netflix had on it. This is why the streaming platform and production company want to make the most of the material that this universe has to offer. However, the key piece for this is Zack Snyder, director of the film.