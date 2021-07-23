Cancel
Zack Snyder Signs First-Look Deal With Netflix

By Matt Singer
 9 days ago
Zack Snyder is going to follow up one of the most-watched movies ever on Netflix with... several more years of movies for Netflix. The Justice League and Army of the Dead director’s production company, Stone Quarry, has signed a two-year first-look deal with Netflix. It includes Snyder’s next movie, the recently announced sci-fi film Rebel Moon, and could also include an Army of the Dead sequel, which Snyder is currently developing with screenwriter Shay Hatten.

