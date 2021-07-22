Cancel
Lorde Lets Her Worries Breathe On New Single 'Stoned At The Nail Salon'

 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLorde's second single from her new album, Solar Power, has arrived and it's titled — wait for it — "Stoned at the Nail Salon." Like the set’s lead single, the newest offering was co-produced by the star, alongside Jack Antonoff, and hears her let her worries breathe, even for just four minutes and 27 seconds. "'Cause all the music you loved at sixteen you'll grow out of/ And all the times they will change, it'll all come around/ I don't know/ Maybe I'm just/ Maybe I'm just stoned at the nail salon again," she croons during the ballad's second hook.

Lorde
Jack Antonoff
Seth Meyers
