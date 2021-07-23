Anita D’Amico Endowment Fund established to support interdisciplinary research in cyber security and psychology
Adelphi University has launched the Anita D’Amico Endowment Fund to support research related to cyber security and psychology. People’s attitudes, motivations, and behaviors are at the heart of many cyber security practices. Dr. Anita D’Amico, one of the newest staff members at Synopsys SIG, has spent more than two decades studying human factors in cyber security. Her alma mater, Adelphi University, recently launched an endowment in D’Amico’s name to fund cyber security and psychology research.securityboulevard.com
