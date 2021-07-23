Anita D’Amico Endowment Fund established to support interdisciplinary research in cyber security and psychology

This position is for two years (one initial year, with the possibility for an additional one year renewal following evaluation), also with the possibility of a shift to full-time status in the future depending on funding. The preferred start date is September 1, 2021. The lab uses rodent models to study the ontogeny of learning and memory as well as the mechanisms by which normal development can be disrupted following early-life events. We are looking for a research assistant to help manage the rodent facilities, collaborate with undergraduates on their thesis projects and support the general research program. A successful candidate will have animal handling experience, be independent, have excellent time management and communication skills and be able to adapt to evolving research needs.