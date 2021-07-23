Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Anita D’Amico Endowment Fund established to support interdisciplinary research in cyber security and psychology

By Synopsys Editorial Team
securityboulevard.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdelphi University has launched the Anita D’Amico Endowment Fund to support research related to cyber security and psychology. People’s attitudes, motivations, and behaviors are at the heart of many cyber security practices. Dr. Anita D’Amico, one of the newest staff members at Synopsys SIG, has spent more than two decades studying human factors in cyber security. Her alma mater, Adelphi University, recently launched an endowment in D’Amico’s name to fund cyber security and psychology research.

securityboulevard.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cyber Security#Software Security#Information Security#Security Systems#Security Management#Adelphi University#Synopsys Sig#Northrop Grumman#Dod#Secure Decisions#Dhs#Coverity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Psychology
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
Related
Commerce, TXtamuc.edu

TAMUC Faculty Rodriguez Collaborates to Secure Nearly $1M in Research Funding

Dr. Sarah Rodriguez, associate professor of higher education and learning technologies at A&M-Commerce, is teaming up with Miami Dade College and the University of Florida for nearly $1 million in funding from the National Science Foundation for their implementation and research project, Hispanic Serving Institution (HSI) Implementation and Evaluation Project: Artificial Intelligence for All.
Technologysignalscv.com

7 Reasons Cyber Security Is Important

In simple words, cybersecurity can be defined as the process of protecting inter-connected systems like software, hardware, and data from hackers and cybercriminals. Cybersecurity is used by both businesses and individuals to prevent the chances of cybercriminals gaining unauthorized access to computerized systems and data centers. If you are new...
Technologydesign-reuse.com

Secure-IC establishes new references to secure the Internet of Things

– Secure-IC, the rising leader and only global provider of end-to-end cybersecurity solutions for embedded systems and connected objects today announced that its collaboration with b<>com[1] has led to the establishment of a new reference base securing new technologies in LPWAN or 5G networks. The Internet of Things (IoT) refers...
CollegesColumbia University

Internships with Interdisciplinary Networks

The Climate School’s Earth Institute is seeking interns to support its Earth Networks program. This program provides a framework of support for interdisciplinary collaboration and networking across Columbia University, to promote fresh approaches to research, education and impact on themes related to climate, sustainability and the future of planet Earth.
Haverford, PAhaverford.edu

Research Assistant in the Department of Psychology

This position is for two years (one initial year, with the possibility for an additional one year renewal following evaluation), also with the possibility of a shift to full-time status in the future depending on funding. The preferred start date is September 1, 2021. The lab uses rodent models to study the ontogeny of learning and memory as well as the mechanisms by which normal development can be disrupted following early-life events. We are looking for a research assistant to help manage the rodent facilities, collaborate with undergraduates on their thesis projects and support the general research program. A successful candidate will have animal handling experience, be independent, have excellent time management and communication skills and be able to adapt to evolving research needs.
Softwaretowardsdatascience.com

5 Hidden Python Libraries For Cyber Security

Python is now one of the most popular and fastest-growing programming languages. Its utility has been demonstrated in the fields of artificial intelligence and business analytics. Building cybersecurity solutions is yet another important application of technology. Python has some amazing libraries that can be utilised in cybersecurity. The good thing...
Educationuci.edu

Supporting global, collaborative research

Eve Darian-Smith, UCI global and international studies professor and department chair, has received a $298,500 grant from the National Science Foundation to help bring together global, junior scholars from low to middle income countries for collaborative research at the Law and Society Association’s annual international meeting in Lisbon in 2022. Funding from NSF - and matching funds from LSA - will support travel expenses for researchers not otherwise able to attend the global conference.
TechnologyPosted by
TheStreet

ArmorPoint Wins 2021 Fortress Cyber Security Award

PHOENIX, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ArmorPoint is pleased to share that the Business Intelligence Group has announced that ArmorPoint has won the 2021 Fortress Cyber Security Awards in the Endpoint Detection category. The industry awards program sought to identify and reward the world's leading companies and products that are working to keep our data and electronic assets safe among a growing threat from hackers.
Softwaresecurityboulevard.com

How to cyber security: Addressing security fatigue

Addressing security fatigue with small changes to your AppSec strategy can help you manage and minimize risks in your applications. The post How to cyber security: Addressing security fatigue appeared first on Software Integrity Blog. *** This is a Security Bloggers Network syndicated blog from Software Integrity Blog authored by...
Militarynorwich.edu

Military Writers’ Symposium-supporting endowment named for co-founder Carlo D’Este

Money generated by the endowment supports symposium, William E. Colby Award and year-round student enrichment opportunities. Carlo D’Este proved his devotion to knowledge-sharing and scholarship every fall as co-founder and co-maintainer of the Norwich University Military Writers’ Symposium. Norwich University Military Writers’ Associates, an advocacy group, has begun fundraising to support a symposium-supporting endowment in D’Este’s honor, the Carlo D'Este ’58 Military Writers’ Endowment.
ComputersHPCwire

OSC to Provide HPC, Storage for ICICLE NSF AI Institute

July 30, 2021 — The Ohio Supercomputer Center (OSC) will serve as a core collaborator in the new NSF AI Institute for Intelligent Cyberinfrastructure with Computational Learning in the Environment (ICICLE), one of 11 such Artificial Intelligence (AI) Research Institutes created as part of a $200 million grant announced today by the National Science Foundation (NSF).
Businesshelpnetsecurity.com

Terranova Security partners with Security Innovation to provide cyber security training for organizations

Terranova Security announced a partnership with Security Innovation, an authority in software security training for IT professionals. The partnership addresses a key business need for many organizations today: creating a unified culture of cyber security through role-based security awareness training. Those managing cyber security-related training at organizations face a unique...
SciencePosted by
The Hill

To support future medical advances, revamp the rules for funding research

Bold, young scientists have the potential to revolutionize scientific research and accelerate the pace of innovation. They have disruptive ideas and a unique blend of intellect, knowledge, imagination, daring and perseverance; exactly what’s required to make truly transformational leaps in medical discovery. These early career investigators are more likely to...
Softwaresecurityboulevard.com

Why the cloud is the best deployment solution

The consensus is clear — cloud-first is the future of third-party access management. With increased security, the fact that most of the programs and data third parties access is already on the cloud, and many more benefits, switching to a cloud-first approach makes more sense than ever. In fact, by 2025, Gartner predicts that 55% of large organizations will implement a cloud-only strategy.
Owensboro, KYOwensboro Messenger-Inquirer

OCTC to offer online cybersecurity program

Owensboro Community & Technical College is partnering with the University of Louisville, and other colleges nationwide, to offer an online cybersecurity workforce certificate program this fall. The program is funded by the National Security Agency, and the college was chosen to participate because OCTC earned a designation as a Center...
Computerssecurityboulevard.com

API Security

A report issued by Salt Labs reveals an unprecedented surge in application programming interface (API) attacks over the past six months. Monthly API call rates increased by 141%, while malicious traffic grew ... Security Boulevard. Bill Doerrfeld | July 26, 2021 | API security, APIs, Cloud-Native Security, Privilege Escalation. By...

Comments / 0

Community Policy