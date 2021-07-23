Cleveland Indians Announce 'Guardians' as the Club's new Nickname
Cleveland, OH - They've been the Indians since 1915, but on Friday, Cleveland's MLB franchise announced that it will be called the Cleveland Guardians starting in 2022. The team posted a video on social media, narrated by Tom Hanks, describing Cleveland as a "city on the rise." The video at one point shows images of the construction of the "Guardians of Traffic" sculpture along the Hope Memorial Bridge (originally the Lorain-Carnegie Bridge) which may have served as part of the inspiration for the new name and winged baseball logo.700wlw.iheart.com
