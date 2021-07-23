Cancel
Cleveland Indians Announce 'Guardians' as the Club's new Nickname

700WLW
700WLW
 9 days ago
Cleveland, OH - They've been the Indians since 1915, but on Friday, Cleveland's MLB franchise announced that it will be called the Cleveland Guardians starting in 2022. The team posted a video on social media, narrated by Tom Hanks, describing Cleveland as a "city on the rise." The video at one point shows images of the construction of the "Guardians of Traffic" sculpture along the Hope Memorial Bridge (originally the Lorain-Carnegie Bridge) which may have served as part of the inspiration for the new name and winged baseball logo.

700WLW

700WLW

Cincinnati, OH
Cincinnati's News Radio 700WLW! Home of the Bill Cunningham show, Mike McConnell, Scott Sloan, Eddie & Rocky, Lance McAlister, and flagship station of the Cincinnati Reds!

