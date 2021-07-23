Horror Highlights: BLOOD BORN, HEAVY METAL MAGAZINE, THE WINCHESTER MYSTERY HOUSE

We’re less than a month away from American Horror Story: Double Feature coming to FX, and all signs point to a heck of a creepy season right around the corner!. Want to get a better sense of that? Then just be sure to check out the new teaser below courtesy of the network. In this one, you can see video footage seemingly created just for this promo, one featuring two different sorts of sea creatures. First, you have what seems to be some sort of terrifying iteration of a siren with sharp fans instead of teeth — we wouldn’t call this your traditional mermaid of old! Meanwhile, you also have more of a traditional alien with the bulbous eyes and an enormous forehead.