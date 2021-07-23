Horror Highlights: BLOOD BORN, HEAVY METAL MAGAZINE, THE WINCHESTER MYSTERY HOUSE
Exclusive Clip from BLOOD BORN: "From director Reed Shusterman, and in the tradition of THE OMEN, prepare for the birth of evil this summer – BLOOD BORN. After struggling to conceive, Eric and Makayla hire a witch doctor from the Gravida Foundation to help them conceive. Ola moves into their home, taking over their lives as she puts them through a series of magical rituals. As the ceremonies take a toll on the couple, they discover that their baby might not actually be human, leaving them to decide how far are they willing to go for the family they’ve always wanted.dailydead.com
