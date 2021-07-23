Cancel
Horror Highlights: BLOOD BORN, HEAVY METAL MAGAZINE, THE WINCHESTER MYSTERY HOUSE

By Jonathan James
dailydead.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExclusive Clip from BLOOD BORN: "From director Reed Shusterman, and in the tradition of THE OMEN, prepare for the birth of evil this summer – BLOOD BORN. After struggling to conceive, Eric and Makayla hire a witch doctor from the Gravida Foundation to help them conceive. Ola moves into their home, taking over their lives as she puts them through a series of magical rituals. As the ceremonies take a toll on the couple, they discover that their baby might not actually be human, leaving them to decide how far are they willing to go for the family they’ve always wanted.

dailydead.com

EntertainmentPolygon

Heavy Metal Publishing wants you to know it’s still rocking post-pandemic

Since its voyage from France to American audiences in 1977, Heavy Metal magazine has established itself as a pusher of boundaries. Luckily for old readers and new, the Heavy Metal Publishing panel Friday evening at the 2021 San Diego Comic-Con assured fans that despite a CEO changeup and pandemic recovery in progress, readers can expect the same level hype and greatness as they always have.
Entertainmentbleedingcool.com

Boulet Brothers Curate Heavy Metal Magazine in October 2021 Solicits

If you look up drag artists The Boulet Brothers on Wikipedia, (as I just did) you get this entry. And it is almost exactly word for word the solicitation details for October's Hallowe'en issue of Heavy Metal Magazine, which Dracmorda and Swanthula Boulet will be curating, tweeting out the news "Excited to announce that we are taking over the iconic @HeavyMetalInk for the Oct / Halloween issue! Featuring stories and art from ourselves @Alaska5000 @OddlyYvie @AxelleCarolyn @thesteveorlando @katya_zamo @steve_foxe and many others." Here is that Wikisolicitation, and everything else Heavy Metal is putting out in their October 2021 solicitations.
Moviesdailydead.com

Horror Highlights: BEHEMOTH, BRAND NEW CHERRY FLAVOR, OUIJA SHARK 2

BEHEMOTH Release Details: "BEHEMOTH is the striking debut of Peter Sefchik, who has used his vast experience creating CG creatures for blockbuster films to craft an ambitious independent feature packed with monsters and demons unlike anything seen on its budget level. Joshua Riverton spent ten years working for a global...
TV & Videosdailydead.com

Horror Highlights: SLEEP TIGHT, THE RETURN, THE ACCURSED

Watch the Short Film SLEEP TIGHT: "Josh is a young gamer confined to a wheelchair. He is also a teenager craving a bit more independence and wants to assert himself, especially with his father Frank, who is having a bit of a mid-life crisis himself. One night Josh asks to...
TV & Videosflickeringmyth.com

Underwater horrors await in trailer for The Deep House

A poster and trailer have been released for directors Alexandre Bustillo and Julien Maury’s (Leatherface) supernatural horror The Deep House which stars Camilla Rowe and James Jagger as a young couple who awaken a dark spirit while exploring a strange house at the bottom of a man-made lake; take a look here…
Moviesrue-morgue.com

Movie Review: “Blood Born” is One Delivery That Isn’t Worth the Labor

Starring Rosie Moss, Antoine Perry, Melanie Haynes. As often as we’re asked to suspend disbelief when watching horror films, it’s always a welcome deviation to find a well-crafted gem that fashions its story within the framework of real-world tribulations. 2021’s BLOOD BORN is not one of those films. Exploring the ineffectuality of a married couple attempting to have a child should be relatable to some, but the whole discussion is marred by plot holes, subpar performances, and awkward moments that makes for an unsatisfying chore of a film that not only asks for the suspension of disbelief, but that of common sense as well.
TV & Videos/Film

‘Slasher: Flesh & Blood’ Trailer: David Cronenberg Leads Shudder’s New Horror Series

Slasher, the anthology series that originated on the now-dead horror cable channel Chiller, is headed to Shudder, and bringing the legendary David Cronenberg along with it. Cronenberg is part of the cast of this new season, titled Slasher: Flesh & Blood, which follows a wealthy family being stalked by a masked killer. The new season will premiere on Shudder this September, and you can check out a trailer below.
Comicsrue-morgue.com

Sneak A Peek At The New Metal Folk Horror Comic From Steve Niles

From the minds at Z2 Comics comes DIO: HOLY DIVER, a 120-page folk horror graphic novel inspired by the shred anthem of the same name by Ronnie James Dio and its iconic cover art. Acclaimed comics writer Steve Niles (30 Days of Night), the book tells the epic tale that lead to the moment captured on the cover of Dio’s debut album—definitively addressing 30 years of fan speculation. Artist Scott Hampton (Lucifer, Black Widow, Batman) is on hand along with Bill Sienkiewicz and Becky Cloonan who bring Dio‘s imaginative and mythical world to colorful life. DIO: HOLY DIVER is a lush, maddening descent into medieval folk horror that should resonate with fans of Midsommar and The Wicker Man.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

American Horror Story: Double Feature teaser highlights sirens, aliens

We’re less than a month away from American Horror Story: Double Feature coming to FX, and all signs point to a heck of a creepy season right around the corner!. Want to get a better sense of that? Then just be sure to check out the new teaser below courtesy of the network. In this one, you can see video footage seemingly created just for this promo, one featuring two different sorts of sea creatures. First, you have what seems to be some sort of terrifying iteration of a siren with sharp fans instead of teeth — we wouldn’t call this your traditional mermaid of old! Meanwhile, you also have more of a traditional alien with the bulbous eyes and an enormous forehead.
Baxter, MNBrainerd Dispatch

Review: ‘Old’ is a horror mystery for the ages

BAXTER — Time stops for no one. That’s just a fact of life — and death. “Old” is a new release about the grim passage of time, and the plot actually accelerates it with a setting and characters that mysteriously age rapidly on a secluded paradise-billed beach. The latest horror...
Comicsbleedingcool.com

PrintWatch: Moon Knight, Trailer Park Boys, Mirka Andolfo, Dark Blood

PrintWatch: Second printings for Moon Knight #1, Trailer Park Boys #1, Mirka Andolfo's Sweet Paprika #1, The Last Book You'll Ever Read #1, and a third printing for Dark Blood #1. All coming to a comic book store in… well, August at this stage I guess. PrintWatch: LAST BOOK YOULL...
MoviesMovieWeb

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Is Inspired by 90s Action Movies Like T2 and ID4

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts director Steven Caple Jr. has now offered some exciting insight into his approach to the franchise, revealing that his effort will take inspiration from 90s action classics, including the likes of Terminator 2: Judgement Day and Independence Day. Asked how Transformers: Rise of the Beasts would pay homage to these cinematic treasures, the filmmaker stated that his Transformers outing would work hard to capture the same "heavy metal" essence.
TV & Videosdigitalspy.com

Blood Red Sky ending explained: Delving into the twists of Netflix's horror

Blood Red Sky ending spoilers follow. As concepts go, Netflix's new horror movie Blood Red Sky has an absolute corker that hooks you from the off. Nadja (Peri Baumeister) and her son Elias (Carl Koch) are on an overnight flight from Germany to New York when a group of terrorists, led by Berg (Prison Break's Dominic Purcell), take control of the plane. Little do they know, but Nadja holds a dark secret: she's a vampire.
Books & LiteraturePosted by
CinemaBlend

After M. Night Shyamalan's Old: 8 Other Great Horror Graphic Novels That Should Get A Movie Adaptation

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. The recent release of M. Night Shyamalan’s Old has introduced many American audiences to the story of various beachgoers mysteriously aging rapidly, which French writer Pierre Oscar Levy and Swiss illustrator Frederik Peeters originally dreamed up for their graphic novel Sandcastle in 2013. While the influence of comics on cinema is indisputable with the popularity of superhero movies, it is less often that the medium’s scarier titles get the same treatment, with Steve Niles and Stuart Beattie’s 30 Days of Night, the upcoming adaptation of sci-fi teen drama Black Hole, and the aforementioned latest of the M. Night Shyamalan movies, of course, being prime exceptions. The following are a few other unforgettably chilling horror graphic novels that many readers will agree also deserve to be made into horror movies, such as this recent acclaimed title from DC’s Vertigo Imprint.

