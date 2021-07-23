Cancel
North Dakota budget writer: General fund to collect more money than expected

By Madison Quinn
740thefan.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBISMARCK, N.D. – North Dakota’s general fund should collect far more money than expected in the two-year budget cycle that ended last month. The state’s top budget writer says strong oil prices and a rebounding economy bumped general fund revenues to $5.7 billion for the 2019-21 budget cycle. Lawmakers forecast general fund revenues at $5.4 billion, with a positive balance of about $710 million. The additional revenues mean the general fund will now have an ending balance of more than $1 billion. General fund spending goes to many programs, including education and human services.

