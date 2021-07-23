A proposed LGBTQ center on Chicago’s South Side garners community opinions, hopes and concerns
CHICAGO — To Noel Green, being a part of Chicago’s South Side Black LGBTQ community “feels like being a part of a space, but essentially the underground of it.”. “It is something that you can live your truth, but only after darkness comes,” said Green, a University of Chicago public policy and social work student, public health practitioner and manager of outreach and care engagement at the Chicago Center for HIV Elimination.www.pantagraph.com
