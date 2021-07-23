How HalloApp Aims to Keep Its Social Network Private

The controllability of complex networks may be applicable for understanding how to control a complex social network, where members share their opinions and influence one another. Previous works in this area have focused on controllability, energy cost, or optimization under the assumption that all nodes are compliant, passing on information neutrally without any preferences. However, the assumption on nodal neutrality should be challenged, especially in the context of a networked social system, where some people may hold fast to their personal beliefs. This paper challenges the assumption that all nodes are neutral by introducing some stubborn agents, or zealots, who hold steadfast to their beliefs and seek to influence others. The energy cost needed to control such a network, with neutral and non-neutral nodes are calculated and compared with those where there were no zealots. It was found that the presence of zealots alters the energy cost at a quadratic rate with respect to their own fixed beliefs. However, whether or not the zealots' presence increases or decreases the energy cost is affected by the interplay between different parameters such as the zealots' beliefs, number of drivers, final control time regimes, network effects, network dynamics, number and configurations of neutral nodes influenced by the zealots.