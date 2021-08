Among early adopters, the most coveted item this time last year was not hand sanitizer or Clorox wipes but a username on Clubhouse, the audio-only social media platform that had Silicon Valley abuzz when it launched in the spring. Access required an invitation from someone already on the app, and these became so in-demand during the lonely months of quarantine that some sold for hundreds of dollars on eBay. Clubhouse was hailed as the future of social media by numerous outlets (including this one) as its waiting list grew to 10 million.