Minnesota State

Carroll Supervisors To Review Agreement With Minnesota Firm For Spatial Design And Air Handling Needs At Courthouse

By Chantelle Grove
1380kcim.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt last week’s Carroll County Board of Supervisors meeting, a discussion was held on the outcome of interviews with five design and engineering firms for spatial analysis and air handling needs at the Carroll County Courthouse. The board agreed on a proposal from SEH, Inc. of St. Paul, Minn. and will be reviewing a professional services agreement for possible approval at their next meeting on Monday, July 26. Other items on the agenda for the 9 a.m. meeting include a review of Request for Proposals for health services, the Fiscal Year (FY) 2021 substance abuse report and the fourth draw on the down payment assistance program. Routine business includes a construction update and utility permit requests from Secondary Roads, the quarterly report and an update from the Sheriff’s Office, the GIS quarterly report and manure management annual updates. The meeting is open to in-person attendance in the lower-level meeting room at the courthouse and can also be viewed on the county’s YouTube channel, a link to which is included below.

www.1380kcim.com

Comments / 0

