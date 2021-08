Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. If your headlights have been looking a little cloudy, consider this a sign to clean them up. Believe it or not, it's really not that hard and it can make a big difference in the overall look of your vehicle. The video above features AMMO's Larry Kosilla as he goes through the step-by-step process to restore your headlights, addressing common mistakes and detailing exactly what you'll need to take the project from start to finish. We've also included links to anything you might need for the job, below. Of course, always keep in mind that each car is different, which means the process may vary slightly from vehicle to vehicle. Always be sure to consult your manual before doing any type of work on your car.