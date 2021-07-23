First Touches | #MINvPOR

HEY MR. DJ, DROP THE BEAT: Romain Metanire has at last returned to the team after spending the last few weeks following the international break in France working to secure his green card. In his absence, Head Coach Adrian Heath first tried shifting Jukka Raitala — who generally plays left back and began the season playing on the left side of the centerback pairing as Bakaye Dibassy worked his way back from injury — over to the right side. But seeking a bit more attacking nous down the flank, he quickly switched it up and brought in defender DJ Taylor, a right back who grew up in North Carolina and played in Spain before returning to play for the USL’s North Carolina FC for the last three seasons. Taylor grew into the role over the last handful of games, finding his footing and delivering on both ends. He drew several corner kicks for the Loons on deflected crosses against Seattle as he helped to keep the Sounders on the back foot. It was clear that the visitors began the game intent on trying to get experienced left back Brad Smith — who’s played in the EPL and won MLS Cup with Seattle — to put the screws to Taylor, but the right back held his own as the team earned the 1-0 clean sheet win. While Taylor will likely make way for Metanire, he showed clear improvement over the last few games and at just 23, he’s young enough to make a case for being a part of the Loons’ future.