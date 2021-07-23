Cancel
First Touches | #MINvPOR

By Minnesota United FC
mnufc.com
 9 days ago

· Minnesota United's last game was a 1-0 win over the Seattle Sounders at Allianz Field. · The win over the Sounders was the first in Minnesota's MLS history, and snapped Seattle's 13-game unbeaten streak since the start of the season. · The game marked Head Coach Adrian Heath's 50th...

www.mnufc.com

Comments / 0

#First Touches#Minnesota United#The Seattle Sounders#Allianz Field#Mnufc#The Team Of The Week#The Portland Timbers#The Timbers And Loons#Player Personnel#Portland Timbers#Real Salt Lake#Mls Expansion Draft#Columbus Crew Sc#U S Men S Team#The D C United U23
