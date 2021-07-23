Missoula PaddleHeads use Hilton's solid pitching to sink Great Falls Voyagers

Veteran pitcher Kevin Hilton boosted his record to 8-0 on Thursday night in leading the Missoula PaddleHeads to a 7-3 win over the Great Falls Voyagers at Centene Stadium. The 29-year old righty from San Diego started the game on a roll, retiring the first seven batters he faced. He located his fastball well on the outside corner and often jumped in front of Voyagers hitters in the count.