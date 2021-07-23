Cancel
Study finds best way of exercising during COVID-19 pandemic

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington [US], July 23 (ANI): Remotely supervised workout sessions were found to be more effective than face-to-face exercise classes during the COVID-19 pandemic, suggested a new study. The findings of the study appeared in the journal 'Psychiatry Research'. Researchers at the University of Sao Paulo (USP) in Brazil investigated the...

