Here Are All of the Performances From 2021 Premios Juventud
If you missed the 18th annual Premios Juventud ceremony on Thursday (July 22), we've got you covered. The 2021 Premios Juventud took place at the Watsco Center in Miami and was hosted by Sebastian Yatra – who opened the awards show singing "Pareja del Año alongside Myke Towers – Chiquis and Alejandra Espinoza, and featured performances by Kali Uchis, Pepe Aguilar, Karol G, Becky G and Grupo Firme, among others.www.billboard.com
Comments / 0