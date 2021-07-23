Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Here Are All of the Performances From 2021 Premios Juventud

By Billboard Staff
Billboard
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you missed the 18th annual Premios Juventud ceremony on Thursday (July 22), we've got you covered. The 2021 Premios Juventud took place at the Watsco Center in Miami and was hosted by Sebastian Yatra – who opened the awards show singing "Pareja del Año alongside Myke Towers – Chiquis and Alejandra Espinoza, and featured performances by Kali Uchis, Pepe Aguilar, Karol G, Becky G and Grupo Firme, among others.

www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tommy Torres
Person
Becky G
Person
Chiquis
Person
Pepe Aguilar
Person
Alejandra Espinoza
Person
Karol G
Person
Kali Uchis
Person
Gloria Trevi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grupo Firme#Venezuelan#Cabeza
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Musicmarketresearchtelecast.com

Karol G dazzled on the Premios Juventud carpet, sang “200 Copas” and was a winner

The Colombian triumphed in different categories such as the Artist of the female youth, The most sticky and The traffic jam for her song “Bichota” and “Ay, Dios mio”. “I love you family. I love you my queen Becky G, you Natti (Natasha) and all the artists who were nominated. Great and incredible is the empire that we are building ”, Karol G expressed when receiving one of his awards.
MusicBillboard

Silk Sonic Gets the Groove Going With 'Skate': Watch

Silk Sonic gets the smooth rolling with “Skate,” their second release. The soulful duo of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak came together earlier this year for “Leave The Door Open,” a warm and fuzzy tune which led the Billboard Ho 100 chart. Since then, Silk Sonic have showed their stuff...
MusicPosted by
HOLAUSA

Everything you need to know about the Premios Juventud 2021

Premios Juventud 2021 is right around the corner!﻿ The 18th annual award show is going to bring the best Latin artists together as we celebrate their successes and the impact they are making on the music industry. You can expect to see all your favorite familiar faces...
MusicPosted by
NBC Chicago

Singers From All Continents Perform ‘Imagine' at Opening Ceremony

Singers from around the world, including John Legend and Keith Urban, performed “Imagine” at the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics. The song, co-written by John Lennon and Yoko Ono 50 years ago, played while a giant Earth made of drones rotated above the Olympic stadium. The artists singing hailed from different continents, with Legend representing the Americas, Urban representing Australia, Spanish singer Alejandro Sanz representing Europe, Angelique Kidjo representing Africa and the Junior Chorus representing Asia.
TV & VideosBillboard

7 Things You Didn't See on TV at Premios Juventud 2021: Becky G, Anitta & More

The 2021 Premios Juventud returned with a live audience for its 18th annual ceremony on Thursday night, taking place at Miami’s Watsco Center. Top winners included Karol G, Bad Bunny and Grupo Firme, to name a few. "This is for all of you. We're building an incredible empire and we're all part of the game," Karol, who swept six awards, said. "They respect us and we contribute."
TV ShowsStereogum

Skepta – “Nirvana” (Feat. J Balvin)

Tomorrow, Skepta is releasing the new EP All In, his first solo release since the 2019 album Ignorance Is Bliss. The EP’s title is inspired by the grime MC’s newfound love of poker — “You can be dealt good cards or bad cards, but if you don’t get good cards you can still bluff, hustle and win… you learn when to play aggressive or when to hold back and chill,” he says — and it boasts appearances from J Balvin, Teezee, and Kid Cudi.
MusicNew Haven Register

Skepta Taps J Balvin for Spanish Verse on 'Nirvana'

Just a few days after British rapper Skepta shared that he’s getting ready to drop a five-song EP called All In, he’s offering the first glimpse at the project with the new single “Nirvana.” The downbeat track sees Skepta sprinkle a little bit of Spanish into his lyrics before handing the mic to J Balvin for a guest verse.
MusicComplex

Watch Skepta’s New Video For “Nirvana” f/ J Balvin

Skepta has dropped off the first single “Nirvana,” featuring J Balvin and produced by JAE5, from his forthcoming EP All In, which drops on Friday via Boy Better Know. In the KLVDR-directed video for “Nirvana,” we see Skepta arrive at a home to work as a butler, before he appears to become romantically involved with the woman who owns the property. It later seems like the grime star is thrown into some sort of cell or basement where Balvin also is, who’s tied to a chair in a blood-stained shirt.
MusicComplex

Skepta Recruits Kid Cudi, J Balvin, JAE5 & More For New EP ‘All In’

Last week, Skepta announced the release of a new project, All In, promising a couple of big-name collaborations. Lead single “Nirvana”, featuring J Balvin, dropped last night (along with some very high-end visuals) and the EP followed shortly after. In addition to the J Balvin team-up, the Tottenham titan also...
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Jhay Cortez and Skrillex Share Video for New Song “En Mi Cuarto”: Watch

Reggaeton artist Jhay Cortez has shared a new song, “En Mi Cuarto,” featuring Skrillex. The new “En Mi Cuarto” music video, directed by Stillz, features Mia Khalifa, motorcycle stunts, and Skrillex driving a truck; it culminates in fiery destruction. Watch it below. Skrillex has released multiple collaborations this year, including...
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Our favorite songs of the week (playlist)

Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.

Comments / 0

Community Policy