Here Are All of the Performances From 2021 Premios Juventud

Skepta has dropped off the first single “Nirvana,” featuring J Balvin and produced by JAE5, from his forthcoming EP All In, which drops on Friday via Boy Better Know. In the KLVDR-directed video for “Nirvana,” we see Skepta arrive at a home to work as a butler, before he appears to become romantically involved with the woman who owns the property. It later seems like the grime star is thrown into some sort of cell or basement where Balvin also is, who’s tied to a chair in a blood-stained shirt.