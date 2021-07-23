Police seize cocaine, over $22k in suspected drug money during traffic stop

SALISBURY, Md. – A Salisbury man is behind bars after he was found in possession of cocaine and a large sum of money during a traffic stop late Thursday night. At around 11:30 p.m., troopers with the Maryland State Police Salisbury Barrack were on patrol in the area of College Lane when they saw a vehicle traveling above a reasonable and prudent speed. The driver quickly approached the rear of the trooper’s patrol vehicle and had to maneuver their vehicle to avoid colliding with the patrol vehicle. During the driver’s evasive action in an attempt to avoid colliding with the patrol vehicle, the vehicle was reportedly turned towards a center concrete barrier wall, causing the driver to swerve to avoid a collision.