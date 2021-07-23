Charlie Kolar, Chase Allen named to John Mackey Award watch list

The list of Cyclones on preseason watch lists continued to grow on Friday when the John Mackey Award watch list was released. Both Charlie Kolar and Chase Allen were named to the watch list for the John Mackey Award, which is given annually to the nation's best tight end. Kolar was a finalist for the award last season but Florida tight end Kyle Pitts took home the Mackey Award last year after a prolific season in which he caught 12 touchdowns and averaged 17.9 yards per catch in eight games. Kolar or Allen will have a chance to claim the Mackey Award with big senior seasons.