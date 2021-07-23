Cancel
Charlie Kolar, Chase Allen named to John Mackey Award watch list

By Michael Swain
247Sports
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe list of Cyclones on preseason watch lists continued to grow on Friday when the John Mackey Award watch list was released. Both Charlie Kolar and Chase Allen were named to the watch list for the John Mackey Award, which is given annually to the nation's best tight end. Kolar was a finalist for the award last season but Florida tight end Kyle Pitts took home the Mackey Award last year after a prolific season in which he caught 12 touchdowns and averaged 17.9 yards per catch in eight games. Kolar or Allen will have a chance to claim the Mackey Award with big senior seasons.

Iowa Statekmaland.com

ISU's Kolar, Allen, Hutchinson land on watch lists

(Ames) -- Iowa State tight ends Charlie Kolar and Chase Allen were named to the John Mackey Award watch list while Xavier Hutchinson landed on the Biletnikoff Award watch list. The Mackey Award goes to the top tight end in college football while the Biletnikoff Award is awarded to the...
Conway, SCThe Post and Courier

CCU's Likely, Heiligh named to Biletnikoff watch list; Likely also on John Mackey list

CONWAY – Everyone in Teal Nation already knew quarterback Grayson McCall had some great targets to throw to, and now the rest of the country knows. The Tallahassee Quarterback Club Foundation released the 2021 Biletnikoff Award preseason watch list July 22, and it included Coastal Carolina senior tight end Isaiah Likely and senior wide receiver Jaivon Heiligh.
Nevada Statenevadasportsnet.com

Nevada football represented on Rimington, John Mackey watch lists

Nevada offensive lineman Tyler Orsini has been named to the Rimington Trophy Watch List and tight end Cole Turner has landed on the John Mackey Award Watch List, the two organizations announced Friday. In its 18th season, the Rimington Trophy is presented annually to the most outstanding center in NCAA...
College Sportsemueagles.com

Odukoya Adds Mackey Award Watch List to Preseason Honors

NEW YORK, N.Y. (EMUEagles.com) — The Friends of John Mackey released the 2021 John Mackey Award Preseason Watch List today, July 23. Representing the Eastern Michigan University football team on the list is senior tight end Thomas Odukoya (Almere, Netherlands-Helen Parkhurst-Garden City C.C.). The 2021 campaign marks the third consecutive season in which Odukoya has received the honor.
College Sportsallfans.co

5-Star DB Announces Decommitment From LSU

LSU football took a big hit to its 2022 recruiting class on Friday following the decommitment of a five-star defensive back. Jacoby Mathews, the No. 2 safety and No. 27 overall recruit in the 2022 class in the 247Sports composite, has decommitted from Ed Orgeron and the Tigers. He took to Twitter to announce the news.
NFLPosted by
LonghornCountry

Could Former Texas QB Sam Ehlinger Get Playing Time With Colts?

When former Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger was selected by the Indianapolis Colts back in April, no one thought he'd see quality playing time in his first season. How many sixth-round picks ever do?. Gardner Minshew and Tom Brady? Name another. The offseason acquisition of former Philadelphia Eagles starter Carson Wentz...
Tennessee StatePosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tennessee offers quarterback Avery Johnson

Josh Heupel and Tennessee’s coaching staff continue to recruit future Vols. The Vols offered a scholarship to 2023 quarterback prospect Avery Johnson. “Blessed and excited to receive an offer from the University of Tennessee,” Johnson said on Twitter. The 6-foot-2, 170-pound quarterback prospect is from Maize High School in Maize,...
Michigan State247Sports

Mel Tucker: 'I feel the momentum' going into Year 2 at Michigan State

INDIANAPOLIS — Mel Tucker has been introducing himself as Michigan State’s football coach for more than 17 months now. He’s coached the Spartans in seven games. He’s overseen dozens of practices. He’s signed his first recruiting class. And still, when he runs into Spartan supporters, he hears a common line...
Ohio Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

SEC swooping in? 5-star CB Jaheim Singletary decommits from Ohio State

An SEC program potentially got good news on Sunday when word came that 5-star CB Jaheim Singletary decommitted from Ohio State. The 6-foot-1 and 170-pound Singletary, who announced the news on Twitter, has offers that include Georgia, Florida, Clemson, LSU, Auburn, Florida State, Miami, USC, Michigan, Tennessee, Virginia Tech, Virginia and Texas A&M among others.
NFL247Sports

Jahan Dotson named to Maxwell Award watch list

Last time we witnessed Penn State in game action, Jahan Dotson dominated against Illinois en route to 239 all-purpose yards and two touchdowns. On Monday, as the Nittany Lions inch closer to 2021 kickoff, the scintillating Nittany Lions receiver landed on a watch list for one of football's most prestigious honors.
NFLchatsports.com

Elam named to Bednarik Award watch list

The Maxwell Football Club named UF junior cornerback Kaiir Elam to the Chuck Bednarik Award preseason watch list on Monday. The Bednarik Award honors the most outstanding defensive player in college football. Elam enters the 2021 season with some mock drafts having him being selected among the top-10 picks in...
Carthage, TXMarshall News Messenger

Ingram named to Walker Award watch list

Former Carthage High School standout Keaontay Ingram, who transferred to USC during the spring and is expected to split time in the Trojans’ backfield this season, was named to the 2021 Watch List for the Doak Walker Award on Wednesday. The Doak Walker Award honors the top running back in...
College Sports247Sports

Texas A&M’s Jalen Wydermyer earns spot on 2021 Mackey Award Watch List

Texas A&M football junior Jalen Wydermyer was named to the 2021 Preseason John Mackey Award Watch List, announced Friday by the Friends of John Mackey. Given annually to the most outstanding collegiate tight end, the award recipient is selected by vote of the John Mackey Award Selection Committee. This is the second time that Wydermyer has made a watch list as he was also named to the 2021 Preseason Biletnikoff Award Watch List earlier in the week.
Alabama State247Sports

Alabama WR John Metchie named to Biletnikoff Award watch list

The Biletnikoff Award revealed its preseason watch list on Thursday, continuing two weeks of watch list reveals, and Alabama wide receiver John Metchie was one of the players listed. Metchie emerged as the No. 3 receiver a year ago and then stepped up as the No. 2 wideout following Jaylen...
College Sports247Sports

Will Anderson, John Metchie named to Walter Camp Award watch list

The Walter Camp Award revealed its preseason watch list on Friday, concluding two weeks of watch list reveals, and Alabama was well-represented with two players featured on the list. Sophomore linebacker Will Anderson and junior wide receiver John Metchie were among the 35 players on the watch list ahead of...
Nebraska StateColumbus Telegram

Nebraska's Cam Jurgens and Austin Allen make award watch lists

Nebraska's Cam Jurgens made the Rimington Trophy watch list for nation's top center, and Austin Allen appeared on the watch list for the Mackey Award given to the best tight end. Jurgens, from Beatrice, is entering his third season as Nebraska's starting center, starting all but one game over the...

