As the end of the 2020-2021 sports season draws to a close, the Mountain Valley Athletic Conference are relasing its awards for the spring seasons. The 2021 MVAC men’s tennis season was an exciting one for several local teams, but none more so than the Elkin Buckin’ Elks. The Elks put on a show this season, as they were named the 2021 MVAC Champions. Elkin head coach Brent Poplin was named the Coach of the Year, and Patrick Soos was named the Player of the Year. The Buckin’ Elks ended their 2021 season with a trip to the State Championship and an overall record of 14-0.