Tickets for 2021 Rock Hall Induction Ceremony going on sale next week

INGLEWOOD (CBSLA) — The Rolling Stones’ “No Filter” tour is returning to the U.S. this fall and is making a stop at SoFi Stadium in October. (credit: The Rolling Stones) Tickets to the Oct. 17 show go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. at rollingstones.com. The SoFi Stadium concert is one of the new dates that were added to the band’s tour, which started in 2019. The 2020 leg of the tour was forced to stop due to the pandemic. Concerts are starting back up throughout the nation, but another surge of COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations, and deaths have thrown a wrench in some of those plans. Earlier this month, the Foo Fighters were supposed to reopen the Forum in Inglewood, but was forced to postpone its show due to an infection within its organization. The Foo Fighters are the one of the most high profile music acts to require ticketholders to be vaccinated or present a negative test, but the Rolling Stones have not announced similar requirements.