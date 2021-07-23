COVID-19 testing site set for Monroe County

A COVID-19 testing site is coming to Monroe County.

Testing is planned from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. beginning Monday, July 26 through Friday, July 30 at the Middle Smithfield Township Cultural Center on Municipal Drive, near East Stroudsburg.

This is an indoor walk-in testing site.

Testing will also be available at other sites throughout Pennsylvania, according to a release from the Department of Health.

Up to 450 people can be tested per day. Mid-nasal passage swab PCR tests will be performed. Testing is on a first-come, first-serve basis and is completely free. No appointment is necessary. Testing is open to individuals from any county who are ages 3 and older. Individuals are not required to show symptoms of COVID-19 to be tested. Patients are encouraged to bring a photo ID. Registration will also be completed on-site. The turnaround time for testing results is one to three days after testing.