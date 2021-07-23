IK Multimedia iRig Pro Duo I/O review

I have been adjusting my home office for years and I’ve never quite gotten it just the way I want until recently. One thing that was missing for a while was a space dedicated to photography. I’ve tried using my desk in the past, but because I have other gear on it, I realized I really needed a dedicated space for photography instead. The Sun-Flex EasyDesk Pro has helped me to create that needed space as well as serve in other capacities. I am a big stickler for products pulling double duty if possible and because of this, it’s a win-win in my book.