IK Multimedia iRig Pro Duo I/O review

Roccat’s newest headset, the Syn Pro Air, has some appealing qualities on paper. It looks sharp. It’s got RGB lighting with a style unique among headsets. It has some neat features and upgrades, including 3D audio and a detachable mic with flip-to-mute functionality, a rare combination at the moment. Those flourishes, enticing as they are, fall flat in the face of some larger problems. Its loose fit leads to annoying adjustment issues. Pairing the headset takes a little longer than it should. Meanwhile, Roccat’s new configuration app, which launched alongside it, is a mess. The Roccat Syn Pro Air’s problems outweigh its achievements, showing that a makeover and flashy features can’t hide a headset’s fundamental flaws.
Comments / 0