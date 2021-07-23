ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Cleveland's Karamu House receives a grant to restore Langston Hughes' residence in Cleveland for aspiring artists...Hughes was a famous poet, playwright, novelist, and social activist...Karamu House is the oldest African-America theater in the US

By Our Writers
clevelandurbannews.com
 2021-07-23

Cover picture for the articlePictured is the late poet and playwright Langston Hughes, also a social activist, Black columnist, avid story teller, and famed Black novelist who wrote fiction books. The $75,000 grant is part of a $3 million grant from the National Trust for Historic Preservation to help restore African-American landmarks and will be...

clevelandurbannews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mic

Lady Antebellum might have changed their name, but they’re still causing harm to Black artists

A popular coping mechanism throughout the outrageousness of 2020 was the social media trend of keeping track of what you didn’t expect to be on your 2020 bingo card. One item that certainly qualified was popular country band, Lady Antebellum, trying to steal the stage name of Black blues singer, Anita White. Over a year later, the fight for the rights to the name “Lady A” is still boiling over — and the scales are unfortunately not tipping in White’s favor. This past weekend, Spotify went so far as to remove an entire newly released album by New Orleans singer-songwriter Lilli Lewis, just for featuring White on one track.
MUSIC
cooperpointjournal.com

An Interview with Sako, the CPJ’s Amazing In-House Artist!

Sako: Yeah! Hello, my name is Sako. This is my second year at Evergreen, and I am a visual artist of several mediums. I would say I do mostly illustration, digital, and a lot of my art practice nowadays takes place in my art sketchbook with the loose markers and pens I’ve gained over the years. I’m also really into printmaking but I haven’t gotten to do that in a while.
OLYMPIA, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Ohio State
New Haven Register

Teachers: CT choir video withheld over Black Lives Matter content

A bitter exchange over a state choir video supporting the Black Lives Matter movement came to a head this week when music teachers called out their state association. Last week, the Connecticut All-State Choral Chairs and Cohort Leaders released an open letter opposing video edits by the Connecticut Music Educators Association that they said would have removed footage of peaceful Black Lives Matter protesters.
CONNECTICUT STATE
IndieWire

‘A Choice of Weapons’ Review: HBO’s Gordon Parks Documentary Only Works for New Fans

By any standard, Gordon Parks (1912-2006) led an extraordinary life as a photographer, filmmaker, composer, author, eyewitness to several major events of the 20th century, and above all a storyteller. As a Black man born into poverty in an America not-so-far removed from slavery, as Jim Crow laws swept the south, his life is even more remarkable. In “A Choice of Weapons: Inspired By Gordon Parks,” the HBO documentary premiering November 15, director John Maggio attempts to capture the essence of Parks, by celebrating his motivating ideology of the artist as activist, through the reflections of the generation of artists...
MOVIES
clevelandmagazine.com

Cleveland Theater Staple Joseph Garry Wins Cleveland Arts Prize

The 50-year theater veteran is back hosting his preshow lecture series this month with Playhouse Square's running of The Prom. There’s been a lot of buzz around Joseph J. Garry lately. In August, the longtime Cleveland arts staple was given the Robert P. Bergman lifetime award from the Cleveland Arts Prize, due in large part to Broadway Buzz, the preshow lectures he’s been hosting at Playhouse Square for more than 10 years focuses on how a show is produced by dovetailing into the music, lyrics, choreography and more.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Langston Hughes
KPAX

UM announces endowment to honor Chief Earl Old Person

The University of Montana has announced an endowment in honor of the life of Chief Earl Old Person, who passed away in October . An event held Monday at the Payne Family Native American Center on campus ushered in the new chapter. UM President Seth Bodnar announced a $300,000 endowment that will go toward preserving the student-led Kyiyo Pow Wow .
MISSOULA, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Langston University#Art#Karamu House#African American#Central High School#Lincoln University#Columbia University#The Chicago Defender#Sringarn#The Yale University#Howard University#Cleveland Urban News Com

Comments / 0

Community Policy