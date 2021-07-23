Cleveland's Karamu House receives a grant to restore Langston Hughes' residence in Cleveland for aspiring artists...Hughes was a famous poet, playwright, novelist, and social activist...Karamu House is the oldest African-America theater in the US
Pictured is the late poet and playwright Langston Hughes, also a social activist, Black columnist, avid story teller, and famed Black novelist who wrote fiction books. The $75,000 grant is part of a $3 million grant from the National Trust for Historic Preservation to help restore African-American landmarks and will be...clevelandurbannews.com
