Berrien County has named a new acting health officer. That’s after the resignation of former acting Health Officer Courtney Davis. During a Thursday meeting, the Berrien County Board of Commissioners appointed Guy Miller to the role. He’s an epidemiologist who has worked for the Berrien County Health Department for six years. A Berrien County resident, Miller grew up in St. Joseph and returned to work at the Berrien County Health Department after completing his master’s degree in public health at Walden University in Minneapolis. His salary as acting health officer will be just under $95,000 per year and the county has reached an agreement that will allow him to return to his role as an epidemiologist if he so chooses. The appointment is effective immediately once approved by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. Berrien County Administrator Brian Dissette says throughout the pandemic, “Miller has shown himself a highly effective leader, particularly in keeping the community leaders informed of current infection rates and trends throughout the county by leading case investigation and contact tracing.”

BERRIEN COUNTY, MI ・ 13 DAYS AGO