Who is a Speech Language Pathologist?
The exciting career of speech and language therapy can be varied. This career offers the opportunity to make a real difference and significant employment prospects. Every day, you'll be working with patients to improve their care and lives. Children and adults with difficulties in communication, eating, drinking, and swallowing can receive life-changing support and treatment from speech and language therapists. People who have difficulty speaking or communicating, whether they are disabled physically or psychologically, will benefit from your expertise. Children with slow speech development or older adults whose ability is impaired by illness and injury can be treated. This includes the treatment of those with difficulty eating and swallowing.www.techtimes.com
