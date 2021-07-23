Forum discussion features State Board of Education members

The Top of Ohio Patriots hosted a forum Tuesday evening to a full house at the Winner Harvest Barn, featuring representatives from the State Board of Education addressing topics that included Critical Race Theory, advancing equity and empowering the individual. Featured speakers included Lisa Woods from Medina, a former elected member of the State Board of Education; Diana Fessler from Logan County, who served four terms in the Ohio House of Representatives and is currently serving her third term as an elected member of the State Board of Education; and fellow State Board of Education member Dr. Jenny Kilgore from Hamilton County, a former English teacher at Landmark Christian School who is currently teaching undergraduate education majors at Miami University and education graduate students at Indiana Wesleyan University. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)