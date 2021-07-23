Cancel
Lower Lake, CA

Woman Arrested for Fires in Lower Lake

ksro.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Clearlake woman has been arrested in connection to a string of fires in Lower Lake. 32-year-old Kayla Main was arrested on suspicion of arson this past Sunday night after setting three fires near each other on Lake Street. Firefighters managed to put out the flames with no injuries or damages reported. Deputies found Main in the area with a butane lighter. She initially said she didn’t start the fires but later admitted she did by mistake. She reportedly was looking for her cell phone and said she dropped her cigarette while doing so.

