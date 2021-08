In conventional terms, Domino’s Pizza is a winner. Its CEO, Rich Allison, was on CNBC’s Mad Money yesterday, touting Domino’s strong post-pandemic financial performance, its almost-2000% growth in market capitalization over 10 years, and its successful digital transformation. Domino’s has defeated its long-time rival, Papa John’s, to become the dominant pizza shop, world-wide. Its stock has outperformed even Apple and Amazon over 7 years. But in the digital age, the challenge for Domino’s to become a lasting success has only just begun.