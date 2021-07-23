Cancel
Fernandina Beach, FL

Fernandina Beach Market Place – Squash, Zucchini and more . . .

By Press Release
fernandinaobserver.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe have a great line-up of vendors and artists for you in downtown Fernandina Beach, Saturday, July 24. Not only will we have the Fernandina Beach Market Place weekly booths full of great farmers market finds like seasonal produce, wild caught shrimp, and fresh baked breads, but we also will have tasty additions like St. Mary’s Bee Ranch, our new honey vendor, the PupCycle ice cream treats for your dogs, and Mad Mike’s Jerky. We hope you will show a big Fernandina Beach welcome to our newest weekly vendor at the farmers market who brings everything goat… goat milk, goat yogurt and goat cheeses such as chevre and queso fresco. Have you ever seen goats play? This vendor is appropriately named, Butthead Farms. They also bring nut and seed butters, common yard eggs and quail eggs, too. In addition, returning booths this week include our vegan peddler, Something Good; our soy candle and wooden wick vendor, Riverwood Candles; JD Beef with chicken, pork, and beef; and Joy of Garlic with their marineras, salad dressings, salsas, and dips.

