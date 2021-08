Article By : Transphorm Inc. New JV partner JCP Capital adds financial strength for continued operation of Transphorm's premier GaN manufacturing fab. Transphorm Inc. has finalized the transaction for the acquisition of 100% interest in the company’s AFSW wafer-fab facility by GaNovation, its new joint venture with Palo Alto-based JCP Capital. This deal represents a strong step forward for Transphorm and its existing AFSW wafer fabrication facility, previously a JV with Fujitsu Semiconductor Ltd (FSL), located in Aizu Wakamatsu, Japan. The facility is considered to be the premier wafer manufacturing fab in the world for high quality, reliable high voltage gallium nitride (GaN) power semiconductors.