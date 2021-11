The Mount Vernon Nazarene University men’s basketball team (3-0, 0-0) defeated Hiram College 81-53 on Tuesday. Ariel Arena was packed with students from nearby elementary and middle schools, and the Cougars came out with a lot of energy on Champions of Character Day. MVNU played fast and stretched out a big lead in the early stages of the first half. Going into halftime, MVNU was dominating, 42-17. In the second half, both teams increased their shooting percentages and scoring efficiency. All five starters for the Cougars finished with double-digit points. The Cougars outscored the Terriers 39-36 in the second half and sent the home crowd back with a win.

MOUNT VERNON, OH ・ 13 DAYS AGO