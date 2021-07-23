Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

GuideWell Strengthens Commitment To Provide Innovative Solutions To Health Plans

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 9 days ago

JACKSONVILLE ,Fla., July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GuideWell Mutual Holding Corporation ( GuideWell), the parent to a family of forward-thinking companies focused on transforming health care, has renamed its diversified business segment, which includes PopHealthCare, Onlife Health and GuideWell Connect, to GuideWell Venture Group as it embarks on its next phase of growth.

"GuideWell Venture Group companies will play an essential role in advancing health by delivering people-centric innovation and progressive health solutions," said Thurman Justice, executive vice president and chief financial officer of GuideWell and GuideWell Venture Group. "By combining our insights-led, data-powered understanding of customers' needs with our commitment to caring for people when and where it matters most in their health care journey, we are well positioned for future growth and sustainability."

New branding and the consolidation of these GuideWell businesses under one name set the tone for GuideWell's forward-thinking approach to creating and growing innovative solutions designed to address some of the industry's most complex challenges.

"We are thrilled to align together as we accelerate the next phase of growth and seize new opportunities to better serve health care consumers," said Mark McConnell, CEO of GuideWell Venture Group. "By uniting under a common name, we are taking these distinct companies and creating a brand that reflects our forward-thinking mindset and our collaborative approach to guiding our clients and customers on a path to better health."

This group of companies is a critical component of GuideWell's business-to-business consumer-engagement strategy and provides market-leading health and wellness products and solutions to health plan customers around the country. The companies that make up the GuideWell Venture Group are:

  • Onlife Heath is a market-leading engagement platform, that guides consumers on the Next Right Thing to Do for their health. The health and wellness company currently serves 13 million people through contracts with health plans and their employer clients. Based in Nashville, Tenn., Onlife delivers digital member engagement and reward programs using technology and coaching solutions powered by analytics and behavioral science. The company offers wellness, chronic condition management, care navigation, and tailored engagement to address gaps in care.
  • PopHealthCare is a national medical group delivering in-home care to vulnerable seniors and adults. The company offers home-based advanced primary care services (offering 24/7 holistic, longitudinal support) and prospective and retrospective risk adjustment programs, to help healthcare payers and their members achieve better health.
  • GuideWell Connect is a marketing services company dedicated to advancing consumerism in health. The company serves health plan and employer clients in 19 states ( Alaska, Arizona, California, Connecticut, Florida, Idaho, Illinois, Montana, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah and Washington).

The GuideWell Venture Group name goes into effect immediately.

About GuideWellGuideWell Mutual Holding Corporation (GuideWell) is a not-for-profit mutual holding company and the parent to a family of forward-thinking companies focused on transforming health care. The GuideWell organization includes Florida Blue, the leading health insurance company in Florida; GuideWell Health, a portfolio of clinical delivery organizations; GuideWell Connect, a health care consumer marketing, sales and engagement company; GuideWell Source, a provider of administrative services to state and federal health care programs; Onlife Health, a health and wellness company offering a market-leading platform designed to drive engagement and improve well-being; PopHealthCare, a leader in risk adjustment and population care management; and WebTPA, a market leading administrator of self-funded employer health plans. For more information, visit www.guidewell.com.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/guidewell-strengthens-commitment-to-provide-innovative-solutions-to-health-plans-301340271.html

SOURCE GuideWell

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
36K+
Post
148K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
California State
State
Alaska State
State
Tennessee State
State
Washington State
State
Connecticut State
State
Texas State
State
Illinois State
State
Arizona State
State
Montana State
State
Oregon State
State
Utah State
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Innovation#Guidewell#Health Plan#Insurance Company#Pophealthcare#Onlife Health#Guidewell Connect#Digital#Florida Blue#Guidewell Health#Guidewell Source
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Economy
News Break
Health Insurance
News Break
Insurance
Related
HealthMySanAntonio

Catalent Launches New OptiDose® Design Solution to Help Create Differentiated Treatments that are Successful for Innovators, Patients and Health Care Professionals

SOMERSET, N.J. (PRWEB) July 26, 2021. Catalent, the leading global provider of advanced delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products, today announced the launch of its new OptiDose® Design Solution, at the Controlled Release Society (CRS) annual meeting, which is taking place virtually from July 25 – 29, 2021.
BusinessPosted by
Portland Tribune

From innovation to solutions

Titus Industrial Group, Inc. has been providing innovative and effective solutions for water, wastewater and storm water industries throughout North America for more than two decades. Creative energy and entrepreneurial genius are evident as soon as you walk through the threshold of the Titus Industrial Group Inc. property on Northwest...
Healthbeckershospitalreview.com

7 recent health IT, innovation partnerships

Here are seven recent health IT vendor contracts and go-lives accelerating digital transformation efforts at healthcare organizations. 1. Burlington, Mass.-based Wellforce is working with Amazon to move its entire digital healthcare ecosystem, including its Epic EHR infrastructure, to Amazon Web Services. 2. Boston-based Brigham and Women's Hospital and Harvard University's...
Ashwaubenon, WIdcvelocity.com

Schneider plans innovation lab to study logistics tech

Trucking, intermodal, and logistics service provider Schneider plans to build an innovation center in Wisconsin to study collaboration and visualization technologies for the freight sector, the company said today. Schneider will build the 20,000 square-foot building on its main campus in Ashwaubenon, Wisconsin, a neighborhood of Green Bay. Known as...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Innovation Pharmaceuticals Provides Update On Brilacidin Antiviral Research

WAKEFIELD, Mass., Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovation Pharmaceuticals (OTCQB:IPIX) ("the Company"), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, today provided an update on ongoing antiviral research of Brilacidin, the Company's defensin-mimetic drug candidate being developed for treatment of COVID-19 under FDA Fast Track designation, by different groups of scientists. Brilacidin...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

SRI Holdings LLC Acquires Parkfield Insulation

COLUMBUS, Ohio, July 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SRI Holdings LLC, an installer of insulation, fireplaces, garage doors, gutters, and specialty building products in Georgia and South Carolina, has acquired Parkfield Insulation, a long-time installer of insulation in the Columbus, Ohio Market. The combined company will do business as Parkfield Insulation and Bill Hatfield will remain with the company.
Health ServicesStanly News & Press

Atrium Health recognized nationally for commitment to health equity

The American Hospital Association (AHA) presented Atrium Health with the 2021 Carolyn Boone Lewis Equity of Care Award for outstanding efforts to advance equity of care to all patients. Among the most prestigious and notable health care recognitions, the Carolyn Boone Lewis Equity of Care Award is an annual recognition...
Healthhealthitsecurity.com

Latest Pulse on Health Plans Reveals Innovation Opportunities

Although it’s been possible for businesses to cling to legacy IT in the past, the rapid leaps forward that all markets have experienced in the last few years are dictating this: The time to get your digital systems in order is now. Exciting new opportunities are bubbling up right now,...
Public HealthPopular Science

A veteran doctor shares 4 lessons to strengthen US public health

Excerpted from LIFELINES: A Doctor’s Journey in the Fight for Public Health by Leana Wen. Published by Metropolitan Books, an imprint from Henry Holt and Company. Copyright © 2021 by Leana Wen. All rights reserved. It’s been said that public health succeeds when it’s invisible, since we are in the...
EconomyPosted by
The Press

Blue Shield of California Executive Appointments Bolster Strategic Growth Plans; Deepen Nonprofit Health Plan's Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commitments

OAKLAND, Calif., July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Shield of California, a leader in diversity, equity and inclusion, today announced two women will join the nonprofit health plan's top executive ranks to help drive operational excellence and accelerate an ambitious transformation plan. Both roles will report to President and CEO Paul Markovich, further strengthening the role women play in the company's leadership.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Florida doctors are ‘angry and ashamed’ at governor Ron DeSantis as state becomes national Covid epicenter

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis urges Floridians to take Covid vaccine despite leading anti-lockdown efforts. Florida doctors say they’re “angry and ashamed” over governor Ron DeSantis’s response to the resurgent coronavirus. The high profile Republican has repeatedly criticized federal public health guidance and vowed not to institute new lockdowns or mask mandates, even as the state becomes the national epicenter of the virus, with the Delta variant ravaging the unvaccinated segments of its population.
HealthCurry Coastal Pilot

SNAP: August benefits increasing

Most Oregonians who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will receive emergency allotments in August. The federal government has approved emergency allotments every month since March 2020, to give SNAP recipients additional support during the COVID-19 pandemic. In August, approximately 417,000 SNAP households will receive approximately $66 million in...
Florida StatePosted by
Evie M.

Bad news for many Florida renters after CDC update

Bad news for so many people. Just awful. So scary. It's official. The CDC has released an announcement stating that after yesterday (July 31) they will not extend their eviction moratorium that was extended "for the last time" back in June. However, Florida is not the only state affected. The Biden administration said their "hands are tied" after the Supreme Court backed up the end of the moratorium's expiration date for the end of July (yesterday).
Pharmaceuticalsthejacksonpress.org

Majority Of Unvaccinated Americans Say They Don’t Want The Shot

A Tuesday poll indicated that most unvaccinated Americans are not planning to take the vaccine due to doubts on the overall safety of the shots as well as the potential side effects. An Associated Press-NORC poll released said that 11% of the unvaccinated respondents asked would “definitely” get the coronavirus...

Comments / 0

Community Policy