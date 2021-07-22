Drive through control
Due to digitalization in Industry 4.0, internal logistics is subject to constant change. Internal traceability, i.e. the tracking of goods in the warehouse or production facility, is increasingly playing a key role. Manufacturers and consumers are placing more and more emphasis on the safety and quality of products. Costly and image-damaging complaints must therefore be avoided. Automation systems can help to optimize goods control here and at the same time facilitate and accelerate the work of the operators – saving time and costs.
